SALT LAKE CITY — Law enforcement agencies across the country responded to numerous bomb threats on Thursday, including several in Utah.

As of Thursday afternoon, all of the threats were determined to be hoaxes and no one was injured.

In Utah, bomb threats were sent, many by email, to Dixie State University, the Park Record newspaper in Park City, as well as threats in Draper, Price, Cache County, West Valley City, Murray and South Jordan.

"Please be aware of a bomb threat hoax that is making the rounds throughout the state of Utah, as well as nationwide. At the time of this posting, (12:45 p.m.) there have been approximately 50 of these in Utah, with at least one occurring in Price," the Price Police Department said in a prepared statement.

"The threat is typically communicated via email, written in broken English, and demanding bitcoin payment to prevent detonation of a device," the statement continued. "There is no indication that these are credible threats at this time, but we also don't want to take any chances."

The FBI's Salt Lake City headquarters also issued a statement regarding the threats.

"We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”

The threats forced Park City High School's Kearns Campus to temporarily be placed on lockdown, and forced Dixie State's testing center to be evacuated. Park City responded to threats there starting about 11:20 a.m.

"There have been multiple reports of similar bomb threats made throughout Utah and in other states. At this time, none of the threats have been substantiated. Park City police encourage area residents to preserve and forward any suspicious e-mails they have received that may contain a similar threat to detective Jackie Bittner ([email protected])," the department said in a statement.

Bomb threats were also received across the country Thursday in cities such as New York, Detroit, Oklahoma City, Boise, San Francisco and Chicago.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.