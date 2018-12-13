SALT LAKE CITY — The cast for “The Mandalorian,” the “Star Wars” live-action series set to debut on Disney+ next year, just got bigger.

What’s going on: Giancarlo Esposito (Gus from “Breaking Bad”), Carl Weathers (“Rocky”), Emily Swallow (“Supernatural”) and Omid Abtahi (“American Gods”) have all joined the show’s cast list, which was announced Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show will star Pedro Pascal (“Narcos”), Gina Carano (“Deadpool”), Nick Nolte (“Warriors”) and Werner Herzog (“Invincible”).

"We’re having a great time working with this incredibly talented group and are excited for everyone to see what we’re up to," Jon Favreau, the show’s executive director, said in a statement, according to ComicBook.com.

Plot: Few details are known about the show thus far. Disney released a plot synopsis earlier this year, which detailed the show would take place between Episode VI and Episode VII.

"After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. 'The Mandalorian' is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic,” the synopsis read.

More details: Sources told THR the series will take place in the outer rim.