SALT LAKE CITY — Long live rock ’n’ roll.

What’s going on: Def Leppard, Radiohead, Janet Jackson and Stevie Nicks have just been announced as inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for 2019.

With her induction, Stevie Nicks has become the first woman to ever be inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. According to Uproxx, Nicks was also inducted back in 1998 as a member of Fleetwood Mac.

The Los Angeles Times reported that other inductees included the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies.

The process: According to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, about 1,000 professionals in the music industry cast Rock Hall ballots each year to select the inductees.

Artists are eligible for ballot nomination 25 years after releasing their first single or album, per Forbes. After that, they have an unlimited amount of times they can be nominated before being inducted.

. The Hall also noted that beginning in 2012, fans were given a chance to vote on who they wanted to see inducted. The top five winners of the public poll each get one additional ballot vote.

The artists who receive the most votes after all ballots have been cast become that year’s induction class.

According to CNN, the induction dinner and ceremony will be held on March 29, 2019.