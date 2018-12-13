SALT LAKE CITY — Listen, at some point you’ll need a break from holiday shopping. When that time comes, we’re here for you.

Utah really leans into the winter season. From Will Ferrell’s “Elf” to a Christmas concert from John Legend, here are five weekend activities that check all those winter boxes.

Evermore’s World of Aurora

Evermore, the new fantasy park in Pleasant Grove, has launched its new winter-themed season, “Aurora.” Set in a wintry Dickensian village, Aurora builds on the plot of last season’s park opener, Lore. There are goblins and magic portals and all kinds of Christmas cheer. Now to Jan. 2, 4:30-9:30 p.m., 382 S. Evermore Lane, Pleasant Grove, free for ages 5 and younger with ticketed adult, $10-$14 for ages 6-12, $15-$20 for adults, $6 fee for ice skating (optional) (385-323-5135, evermore.com).

‘Elf’ at Cinemark

If there’s been a better Christmas movie since 2003’s “Elf,” I haven’t seen it. The Will Ferrell comedy comes to Cinemark Movies 9 in Sandy for a week of special screenings. “Elf” is rated PG for some mild rude humor and language. (Fun fact: Jim Carrey was originally slated to play the lead role.) Dec. 14-20, times vary, 9539 S. 700 East, Sandy, $0.94-$2.25 (801-571-0968, cinemark.com).

New Line Productions Will Ferrell, right, in a scene from the film "Elf."

Winter Walk at The Gateway

Rio Grande Street gets closed every Friday evening this month for some holiday festivities, hosted by The Gateway. There’s live music (The Unity Gospel Choir, Joshy Soul and others), hot holiday drinks, photo booths and pop-up art shops. Dec. 14, 6-8 p.m., 18 N. Rio Grande St., free (801-456-0000, shopthegateway.com).

‘The Sound of Music’

Put on those lederhosen, rip a Nazi flag in two, then head to the Tower Theatre for its annual screenings of “The Sound of Music.” The Julie Andrews classic comes to the Tower for one day only. Yes, it’s $15 a ticket, but the movie is three hours long. Dec. 15, 2 and 6:30 p.m., 876 E. 900 South, $15 (801-321-0310, saltlakefilmsociety.org).

John Legend at Abravanel Hall

John Legend brings his new Christmas album, “A Legendary Christmas,” to Abravanel Hall. (We don’t know if his wife, Chrissy Teigen, will be there. But if she is, it’ll be a homecoming: Teigen was born in Delta.) Dec. 16, 8 p.m., 123 W. South Temple, $74-$149 (385-468-1010, artsaltlake.org).