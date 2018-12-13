SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City firefighter escaped injury early Thursday after falling through the floor of a business.

Late Wednesday night, fire crews were called to Will's Automotive, 945 S. 300 West, on a report of smoke coming from the doors and windows, said Salt Lake Fire Capt. Adam Archuleta. Within minutes of arriving, firefighters called for additional crews because of the volume of smoke, he said.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, Archuleta said. Early Thursday, firefighters went inside the building to look for hot spots, which includes tearing into the ceilings and walls.

While one firefighter was doing overhaul on the second floor of the building above an office area, the floor collapsed, Archuleta said. The firefighter was able to catch himself briefly as he fell through the floor, breaking his fall, then dropped the remaining 2 to 3 feet, he said.

The firefighter was not injured and was back on duty Thursday, Archuleta said.

Investigators determined the fire was set "intentionally" but were not going as far as declaring it arson on Thursday, Archuleta said. Authorities were seeking a person of interest, he said.

Damage to the business was estimated initially at $100,000.