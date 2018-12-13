SALT LAKE CITY — Tom Holland and Chris Pratt will be teaming up again soon, only it won’t be in a Marvel movie.

What's going on: Multiple reports suggest Pratt and Holland will play a pair of elf brothers in Pixar’s “Onward.”

The “suburban fantasy world” story is about two teenage elf brothers "who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there."

"At Pixar we try to create stories that come from some kind of personal truth," director Dan Scanlon said in a statement, according to ComicBook.com. "This film was inspired by my own relationship with my brother."

Flashback: SlashFilm reported on the movie back in 2017 when a sneak preview aired at the D23 Expo.

Scanlon said he and his brother never heard their father’s voice until later in life, when they played a cassette tape from a family member. The father only said “bye,” but it felt like magic, according to SlashFilm.

Release date: “Onward” is scheduled to hit theaters on March 6, 2020.

Other stars: The film’s cast includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.

Reaction: Scanlon praised Holland for his work on the film, according to Collider.