SALT LAKE CITY — Del Monte Foods has recalled Fiesta Corn in more than 25 states because of a possible contamination
- The company will recall 62,242 cases of Fiesta Corn Season with Red & Green Peppers because the food might not have been processed correctly, according to the company.
- “These deviations were part of the commercial sterilization process and could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed. It is important to note that there have been no reports of illness associated with these products to date,” the company said in a press release.
The mishandling may have contaminated the food.
States: The recall impacts 25 states.
- Alaska
- Alabama
- California
- Connecticut
- Florida
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- North Carolina
- New Jersey
- New York
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- Texas
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- Wisconsin.
Details: The recalled items are 15.25-ounce cans.
UPC number: 24000 02770
Dates: The cans have the "best if used by" dates of:
- August 14, 2021
- August 15, 2021
- August 16, 2021
- Sept. 3, 2021
- Sept. 4, 2021
- Sept. 5, 2021
- Sept. 6, 2021
- Sept. 22, 2021
- Sept. 23, 2021
Next steps: Customers who bought the product should return the cans to where they purchased for a refund or exchange, FOX-8 reports.
Recall row: There have been several recalls over the last few weeks.
- Jimmy Dean recalled frozen sausage links over concerns of metal pieces being inside them.
- Tris Pharma recalled three different types of ibuprofen for infants.
- The USDA recalled 90,000 pounds of raw turkey before Thanksgiving.
- The USDA recalled romaine lettuce over fears of E. coli.