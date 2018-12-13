1 of 3
Lisa Poole, AP
A Del Monte brand product is seen on a grocery store shelf, Monday, June 30, 2008, in Boston.

SALT LAKE CITY — Del Monte Foods has recalled Fiesta Corn in more than 25 states because of a possible contamination

  • The company will recall 62,242 cases of Fiesta Corn Season with Red & Green Peppers because the food might not have been processed correctly, according to the company.
  • “These deviations were part of the commercial sterilization process and could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed. It is important to note that there have been no reports of illness associated with these products to date,” the company said in a press release.

The mishandling may have contaminated the food.

States: The recall impacts 25 states.

  • Alaska
  • Alabama
  • California
  • Connecticut
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • North Carolina
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • Oklahoma
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • Texas
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin.

Details: The recalled items are 15.25-ounce cans.

UPC number: 24000 02770

Dates: The cans have the “best if used by” dates of:

  • August 14, 2021
  • August 15, 2021
  • August 16, 2021
  • Sept. 3, 2021
  • Sept. 4, 2021
  • Sept. 5, 2021
  • Sept. 6, 2021
  • Sept. 22, 2021
  • Sept. 23, 2021

Next steps: Customers who bought the product should return the cans to where they purchased for a refund or exchange, FOX-8 reports.

Recall row: There have been several recalls over the last few weeks.

