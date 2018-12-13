SALT LAKE CITY — Del Monte Foods has recalled Fiesta Corn in more than 25 states because of a possible contamination

The company will recall 62,242 cases of Fiesta Corn Season with Red & Green Peppers because the food might not have been processed correctly, according to the company.

“These deviations were part of the commercial sterilization process and could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed. It is important to note that there have been no reports of illness associated with these products to date,” the company said in a press release.

The mishandling may have contaminated the food.

States: The recall impacts 25 states.

Alaska

Alabama

California

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

North Carolina

New Jersey

New York

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Texas

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin.

Details: The recalled items are 15.25-ounce cans.

UPC number: 24000 02770

Dates: The cans have the “best if used by” dates of:

August 14, 2021

August 15, 2021

August 16, 2021

Sept. 3, 2021

Sept. 4, 2021

Sept. 5, 2021

Sept. 6, 2021

Sept. 22, 2021

Sept. 23, 2021

Next steps: Customers who bought the product should return the cans to where they purchased for a refund or exchange, FOX-8 reports.

Recall row: There have been several recalls over the last few weeks.