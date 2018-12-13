SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has ordered Salt Lake television and radio personality Casey Scott to a year of probation after he admitted to driving under the influence.

Scott, 44, of Farmington, pleaded guilty to DUI, a class B misdemeanor, in November. As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, charges of having an open container of alcohol in his car, a class C misdemeanor, and a travel lane infraction were dismissed.

On Sept. 3, Scott was involved in a crash at the intersection of U.S. 89 and 200 North in Kaysville shortly after 3 p.m, according to police.

Officers found three open beers in his car and smelled alcohol on his breath, the charges state, and he was evaluated for minor injuries. A man who was in the car that Scott hit was also treated for minor injuries, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Scott is a former KSL-TV employee who appeared on its morning show this year. Prior to joining the station, he worked for KUTV and was a longtime morning radio personality in Salt Lake City.

KSL's general manager, Tanya Vea, has previously said the station does not condone driving under the influence and sees it as a serious public safety issue.

A Davis County Justice Court judge on Nov. 19 ordered Scott to 180 days in jail but suspended 145 days of the sentence. He granted Scott credit for 35 days he spent at a treatment center, court records show.