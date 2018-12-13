SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve been wanting to see a spectacle of shooting stars, you may want to go outside tonight.

What’s happening: The Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight and you won’t want to miss it.

According to Space.com, the Geminids will most likely be the best meteor shower of 2018.

At its peak, people watching the sky could witness as many as 100 to 150 meteors per hour , per Mashable.

The Verge reported that best time to see the Geminids will be late Thursday night into early Friday morning. If you live in Utah, you can expect the show to start just after 11 p.m. when the moon sets.

According to Space and Telescope, the peak will be on Friday just before dawn.

The Geminids are said to put on a show that rivals that of the Perseid meteor shower which happens in August.