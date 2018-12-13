SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Dec. 13.

We spent a year reporting on teen anxiety. Here’s what we learned — and why you’re part of the solution.

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch gave his final Senate speech. Watch it here.

Kristin Chenoweth finally stars in Tabernacle Choir’s sold-out Christmas show. Read more.

Ex-Utah church leader charged with sex abuse and lewdness involving boys. Read more.

BYU women’s volleyball team braces for toughest challenge of the year. Read more.

A look at why Utahns are being urged to review their options on the federal health exchange as the enrollment deadline approaches. Read more.

Read stories from our featured voices:

A look at our most-read stories:

A look at national headlines: