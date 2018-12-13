C-SPAN
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, gives a farewell speech on the floor of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Dec. 13.

We spent a year reporting on teen anxiety. Here’s what we learned — and why you’re part of the solution.

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch gave his final Senate speech. Watch it here.

Kristin Chenoweth finally stars in Tabernacle Choir’s sold-out Christmas show. Read more.

Ex-Utah church leader charged with sex abuse and lewdness involving boys. Read more.

BYU women’s volleyball team braces for toughest challenge of the year. Read more.

A look at why Utahns are being urged to review their options on the federal health exchange as the enrollment deadline approaches. Read more.

Read stories from our featured voices:

A look at our most-read stories:

Comment on this story

A look at national headlines:

  • Trump confides to friends he's concerned about impeachment | NBC News
  • After winning leadership vote, Theresa May heads to Brussels to debate Irish border | CNBC
  • China detains second Canadian citizen | NPR
  • A civilian pilot participating in a military exercise crashed a jet off the coast of Hawaii |Business Insider
  • At least 9 killed, dozens hurt when train hits locomotive, overpass in Turkey | CBS News
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment