SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Dec. 13.
We spent a year reporting on teen anxiety. Here’s what we learned — and why you’re part of the solution.
Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch gave his final Senate speech. Watch it here.
Kristin Chenoweth finally stars in Tabernacle Choir’s sold-out Christmas show. Read more.
Ex-Utah church leader charged with sex abuse and lewdness involving boys. Read more.
BYU women’s volleyball team braces for toughest challenge of the year. Read more.
A look at why Utahns are being urged to review their options on the federal health exchange as the enrollment deadline approaches. Read more.
Read stories from our featured voices:
- Jay Evensen: A wakeup call for better accountability of homeless programs
- Tiffany Gee Lewis: Carrying burdens, delivering backpacks
- Rock On: Rudy Gobert's most excellent adventure
- Arianne Brown: The performing arts are a great place for your accomplished athletes
- Court Mann: Hot, heavenly and fearless — revisiting my favorite music from 2018
A look at our most-read stories:
- Delta Air Lines to end zone board next year. Here's what the new plan looks like
- 2018 Deseret News All-State football teams
- BYU's Sitake addresses USU’s hiring of Andersen, bowl prep, fights at practice, injury update
- Why inviting your ex may be the greatest Christmas gift you can give your kids
A look at national headlines:
- Trump confides to friends he's concerned about impeachment | NBC News
- After winning leadership vote, Theresa May heads to Brussels to debate Irish border | CNBC
- China detains second Canadian citizen | NPR
- A civilian pilot participating in a military exercise crashed a jet off the coast of Hawaii |Business Insider
- At least 9 killed, dozens hurt when train hits locomotive, overpass in Turkey | CBS News