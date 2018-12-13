Last night's 111-84 Jazz win over the Miami Heat was Dwyane Wade's final game in Salt Lake City, and the Heat legend celebrated it the night before the game, with a private dinner with Donovan Mitchell, who gave him a rocking chair for his upcoming retirement from the NBA, and also after the game as well.

Following the game, Wade gifted Kyle Korver with a pair of his shoes.

"The second pair (of shoes) I've asked for. I got Kobe (Bryant)'s the last time I played him, and I asked for D-Wade's, too. It's one of those things you put away in the closet and in a bunch of years, your kids find it and be like, 'Whoa, D-Wade!'," Korver said.

Wade also traded jerseys with Jae Crowder, who played college basketball at Marquette — Wade's alma mater. The two were also teammates in Cleveland.

When Wade checked in to make his first appearance off the bench, the Jazz crowd gave him a standing ovation, something that Wade talked about postgame.

"Just much appreciation to the Utah organization for acknowledging me. I definitely appreciate it. The crowd was incredible, it is always," Wade said.

When Wade checked in, Jazz public address announcer Dan Roberts introduced Wade by saying, "Checking in for his last dance in Salt Lake City, welcome to the floor, 12-time All-Star, 3-time NBA champion, Dwayne Wade."

Ingles moves into third place

Joe Ingles keeps etching his name into the record books, moving into third place in Jazz franchise history for career 3-pointers in Wednesday's game against the Heat. Ingles made two 3-pointers in the win over Miami, pushing his career mark to 542 3-pointers made, ahead of Bryon Russell's 540. Ingles has 148 3-pointers to go before moving into second place ahead of Gordon Hayward.

