SALT LAKE CITY — As the Utah Jazz prepare for their first Christmas game since the John Stockton-Karl Malone era in 1997, the NBA is pushing a new franchise star in Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell is featured in the NBA’s new Christmas Day spot, which premieres today, alongside Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

The NBA’s new spot is titled “The NBA Lights Up Christmas Day” and is packaged as a light show of marquee players facing each other over the “Deck the Halls” soundtrack.

Utah will also debut its new Nike NBA Earned Edition green jerseys against Portland at 8:30 p.m. MT in Vivint Arena on Dec. 25. This game will mark Utah’s seventh time playing on Christmas Day and the first in over 20 years.

Here is a sneak peek of the spot featuring Mitchell.