After losing to Oklahoma City on Monday, the Utah Jazz bounced back in a big way, defeating the Miami Heat 111-84 in a game it led the entire way.

Fast start fuels Jazz

Utah got out to a quick start, paving the way for victory. The Jazz opened the night on a 13-0 run and expanded their lead to 22-4. Utah started off the contest shooting 9-for-12, blowing the game open from the start. The Jazz's 40-point opening period was the most points they have scored in the first quarter this season.

Jazz clamp down on defense

Utah also turned in an excellent defensive performance. The Jazz held Miami to just 15 points in the first quarter and 18 points in the second quarter for a total of 33 points, the fewest points Utah has allowed in a half in the 2018-19 season. By the end of the third quarter, the Jazz lead ballooned to 39 points. Much of that first-half defense was thanks to Rudy Gobert, as the Heat were hesitant to drive inside for much of the first half. Miami's 84 points were a season-low for the Heat.

Donovan and Derrick dazzle

Donovan Mitchell and Derrick Favors had fantastic games in Utah's win. Mitchell scored a game-high 21 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists alongside two steals. Mitchell had a number of highlight plays throughout the game, including this nasty crossover.

Favors was huge off the bench for the Jazz, scoring 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting, grabbing eight rebounds and blocking a shot.

DERRICK

U

N

K pic.twitter.com/J05SyxN3pa — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 13, 2018

Next 3

Sat, Dec. 15, vs. Orlando (12-15) (Mexico City), 3 p.m. MT

Mon, Dec. 17, at Houston (12-14), 6 p.m. MT

Wed, Dec. 19, vs. Golden State (19-9), 7 p.m. MT