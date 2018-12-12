The Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football will hold a team meet and greet for its fans beginning at 5:30 p.m. MST Thursday at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Season ticket holders and team supporters are encouraged to come to the event held in the Interform Lounge at Rio Tinto. Stallions coach Dennis Erickson will be in attendance, along with select Salt Lake players, general manager Randy Mueller and team president Tyler Howell.

Photo opportunities will be available starting at 6:15 p.m.

The Stallions kick off their inaugural season Feb. 10, 2019, at Arizona, with the home opener against Arizona on Feb. 23 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.