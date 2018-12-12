RIVERTON — The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved of Mayor Trent Staggs' pick of Don Hutson to be the new police chief.

Hutson, who will oversee the formation of the new Riverton Police Department, has been the Unified police precinct chief in Holladay since 2015.

"We are thrilled to welcome Don Hutson as the new chief of police in Riverton," Staggs said in a statement. "He brings with him the experience, skill set and network needed to set up a thriving police department. I have no doubt he will serve the citizens of our city exceptionally well in this role."

Prior to serving as precinct chief, Hutson served in a variety of roles with the Unified Police Department and the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office, including as professional standards division commander, investigations division commander, media services unit administrator and public information officer.

Hutson has also been a drug enforcement task force officer, narcotics unit detective, gang unit detective, SWAT team member and patrol deputy. He received a bachelor's degree in business administration and finance from Utah State University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

"The opportunity of starting a police department from the ground up is something that I couldn't pass up," Hutson said in the statement. "I look forward to creating a department that proactively serves the Riverton community, places high value on our officers, and provides the best law enforcement service for our citizens."

Hutson, who was selected out of a pool of nearly 60 candidates, will begin work shortly after the new year. The decision to hire a police chief came following the city's decision to part ways with Unified police on Oct. 23. It is anticipated the new department will come online in July.