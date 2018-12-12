Bryant Middle School students Tobias Barnette and London Christensen participate in a team-building exercise in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. The goal was to get to the end of the obstacle course blindfolded without touching any of the frisbees, cones or jump ropes — while highlighting the importance of clear, descriptive communication. The social-emotional exercises served as icebreakers and get-to-know you activities at the beginning of the school year, but also an introduction to the bigger topic of emotional wellness and well-being.