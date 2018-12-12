1. Anxiety is treatable and you can’t get better by simply avoiding the things that stress or frighten you. Face your fears.

2. Girls tend to show recognizable anxiety, while boys may instead demonstrate it with what parents interpret as behavior problems.

3. Anxiety frequently accompanies other mental challenges, like obsessive compulsive behavior or depression. Tackling anxiety helps overall mental health.

4. Most people don’t “outgrow” debilitating anxiety but they can learn to manage it very effectively.

5. Anxiety is a disorder of opposites, so those who suffer may over-perform or under-perform, for example. They may sleep too much or too little. They may behave fearfully or recklessly.