SALT LAKE CITY — Kathie Lee Gifford will be leaving the "Today" show after serving as co-host for more than a decade, according to multiple reports.

What happened: Gifford announced her decision to leave during a live broadcast Tuesday.

“I have something to share with everybody, and it’s bittersweet as these things always are,” she said, according to People magazine. “It’s an exciting time for me, and I’m thrilled about all the projects that are coming up. But it’s also hard … because I love everybody here so much.”

“I’ve been in this business 120 years and never worked with a more beautiful group of people who just give, give, give, every day,” she continued. “Four hours of live television every day, five days a week. We have fun and we laugh and we support one another and we know each other’s kids names and we know when someone’s having a colonoscopy. We know everything! We do life together.”

“It’s bittersweet, as these things always are…”@kathielgifford announces she will be leaving TODAY on her 11th anniversary in April 2019. pic.twitter.com/x5EZXyIJNb — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) December 11, 2018

What's next: Sources told People magazine Gifford will spend more time in Nashville, where she produces religious movies and music. She will also spend time there with her family.

Date: April 7, 2019, will be her final day on the show.

Replacement: NBC executives, who were reportedly shocked by Gifford’s decision, have already begun seeking a replacement.

Executives are “strongly considering” Jenna Bush Hager for the spot, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Hager previously filled in for Gifford or Hoda Kotb during the fourth hour of "Today." Hager, who is the daughter of George W. Bush, also filled in for Carson Daly on the “Orange Room” program from 7 to 9 a.m.

Considerations: People magazine shared some other ideas for who could replace Gifford.

Dylan Dreyer, who works as a weather anchor for NBC News. She appears on "Today" as well.

Al Roker, who is one of the most recognizable faces on NBC. He previously hosted the third hour of “Today” before Megyn Kelly’s show began.

Sheinelle Jones, who works as a Saturday co-anchor on “Weekend Today”

Sara Haines, who appears on “The View” after working at “Today” from 2002 to 2013