SALT LAKE CITY — Former “Star Trek” actor William Shatner came to the defense of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” this week as the song continues to draw up controversy.

What’s going on: Shatner tweeted his support of the song, which has been removed from radio stations in recent weeks because of how it jibes with the #MeToo movement.

CBC Radio in Canada decided to ban the song last week.

“Call into CBC radio all day and get them to play ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ over and over until midnight!” Shatner wrote.

Shatner debated with fans on Twitter about the song, too, according to Fox News. He said he’s worried about the “myopic glasses” the song is being seen through in 2018.

One commenter wrote, “C’mon Bill. Isn’t there something, anything, you can find that is more important to rally for?”

He replied, “I would think that censorship of classics because certain ‘types’ need to judge things through their own 2018 myopic glasses and demand they be stricken from history is important. Or is this 1984 only 34 years too late?”

“He’s joking around. Be cool,” wrote another.

Shatner said he wasn’t kidding around.

Deeper defense: Shatner defended the song even more in his posts, saying the original lyrics weren’t intending to be controversial, according to The Washington Times.

“The choreography is the interpretation of the lyrics from the timeframe when it was written (1940’s.) If 2018 prudes want to interpret the lyrics as something else; the problem obviously lies in their own minds not in the original lyrics,” he wrote.

Changes: CBC Music announced it had brought the song back to its holiday music streams. But Shatner said he’s not quitting his push to hear the song played again.

“I’d still call and request the song be played just to stick it to the Myopia Censorship Club members!”

Bigger picture: “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” appears to be striking a comeback despite the controversy. Radio stations continue to add it back to their playlists. And it’s seen an increase in defenders, like Shatner, Deana Martin and Susan Loesser.