SALT LAKE CITY — Next year, 22 large arts and cultural nonprofits and three zoos will receive a collective $14.3 million in funding from the Salt Lake County Zoo, Arts and Parks Program.

Officials said last year's large arts and cultural nonprofits and zoo recipients reinvested $90 million into the economy and held nearly 30,000 events collectively.

"Salt Lake County families enjoy an amazing variety of offerings that include dance, music, theater, the arts, zoos and museums. It’s how we’ve invested in a quality of life that enriches our lives and provides outstanding memories," Mayor Ben McAdams said in a news release announcing the funding.

"I’m grateful for the community’s ongoing support of ZAP and for the enthusiasm of local volunteers that makes this investment possible."

The funding comes from the ZAP tax, 1 cent of every $10 spent in the county, which has been voted on and renewed by county residents since 1996.

According to county officials, recipients are selected through a "rigorous" application process and "must demonstrate how they serve the Salt Lake County community through artistic offerings, sound management, and valuable resident and visitor experience."

An advisory board selects the funding recipients.

Next year's recipients and funding amounts:

Arts and cultural nonprofits

Art Access, $58,677

Ballet West, $1,180,150

Discovery Gateway, $230,360

Hale Centre Theatre, $950,679

Natural History Museum of Utah $1,128,783

Pioneer Theatre Company, $557,526

Preservation Utah (formerly Utah Heritage Foundation), $77,742

Red Butte Garden, $1,036,620

Repertory Dance Theatre, $90,880

Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company, $103,030

Salt Lake Acting Company, $172,375

Salt Lake Arts Council, $345,342

Salt Lake Film Society, $301,977

Spy Hop, $155,483

Tanner Dance, $172,671

Utah Arts Festival, $205,269

Utah Film Center, $173,758

Utah Humanities, $105,697

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, $96,609

Utah Museum of Fine Art, $417,552

Utah Symphony and Opera, $2,145,251

UtahPresents, $171,782

Zoos