SALT LAKE CITY — Next year, 22 large arts and cultural nonprofits and three zoos will receive a collective $14.3 million in funding from the Salt Lake County Zoo, Arts and Parks Program.
Officials said last year's large arts and cultural nonprofits and zoo recipients reinvested $90 million into the economy and held nearly 30,000 events collectively.
"Salt Lake County families enjoy an amazing variety of offerings that include dance, music, theater, the arts, zoos and museums. It’s how we’ve invested in a quality of life that enriches our lives and provides outstanding memories," Mayor Ben McAdams said in a news release announcing the funding.
"I’m grateful for the community’s ongoing support of ZAP and for the enthusiasm of local volunteers that makes this investment possible."
The funding comes from the ZAP tax, 1 cent of every $10 spent in the county, which has been voted on and renewed by county residents since 1996.
According to county officials, recipients are selected through a "rigorous" application process and "must demonstrate how they serve the Salt Lake County community through artistic offerings, sound management, and valuable resident and visitor experience."
An advisory board selects the funding recipients.
Next year's recipients and funding amounts:
Arts and cultural nonprofits
- Art Access, $58,677
- Ballet West, $1,180,150
- Discovery Gateway, $230,360
- Hale Centre Theatre, $950,679
- Natural History Museum of Utah $1,128,783
- Pioneer Theatre Company, $557,526
- Preservation Utah (formerly Utah Heritage Foundation), $77,742
- Red Butte Garden, $1,036,620
- Repertory Dance Theatre, $90,880
- Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company, $103,030
- Salt Lake Acting Company, $172,375
- Salt Lake Arts Council, $345,342
- Salt Lake Film Society, $301,977
- Spy Hop, $155,483
- Tanner Dance, $172,671
- Utah Arts Festival, $205,269
- Utah Film Center, $173,758
- Utah Humanities, $105,697
- Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, $96,609
- Utah Museum of Fine Art, $417,552
- Utah Symphony and Opera, $2,145,251
- UtahPresents, $171,782
Zoos
- Utah’s Hogle Zoo, $2,230,281
- Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, $992,212
- Tracy Aviary, $289,761