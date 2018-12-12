At many high schools, a lot of students are using Juuls. Students love these devices as they are discreet and can be easily hidden. Yet, students have no idea why they become so addicted to these vaping devices.

There is a 5 percent volume of nicotine in the liquid in a Juul. That’s twice the amount of nicotine than in a smaller device such as an e-cigarette. Vaping is becoming dangerous and needs to be stopped from happening within schools, but also in general. I’ve heard of a couple high school freshmen who have passed out during school from taking one too many hits on their Juul.

Any form of vaping, including e-cigs or Juuls, should be stopped in any and all schools.

Katherine Bellew

Park City