America is made up of immigrants, and at some point in history almost everyone came from another country. America is known for its freedom, and immigrants that flee to the United States are searching for that freedom and equality. Each and every person has the right to come to the U.S. because of this. Therefore, we should be encouraging people to come to the U.S. for that freedom instead of pushing them away.

Thousands of people are trying to seek asylum. Because of this, there have been many problems with people attempting to cross the border and entering the U.S. Children were being separated from their parents at the border, and many still remain without a parent. Then, recently, the U.S. agents released tear gas on the people, the protesters. That tear gas ended up reaching families and children, hurting them.

The way we are treating immigrants is very unfair and harsh. I am Mexican, and my great-great-grandparents immigrated from Mexico. Since then, my family has been living well and safely in the U.S. because of having that opportunity to immigrate here. There needs to be change, better treatment and opportunities for immigrants so they can live the lives they want.

Liliana Anderson

Salt Lake City