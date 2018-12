I would like to give a big shoutout of thanks to all those folks who have helped me this year.

I am 75 years old and disabled due to a stroke. Consequently, I get around with a cane or walker. I want to thank all of you who have opened doors, held elevators for me and reached things down from top shelves in grocery stores. You know who you are and I am super grateful for all your help for me and others in my condition. Please keep it up.

I wish all of you a very happy holidays.

John Izatt

Provo