A key piece of the U.S. legal system is the protection against double-jeopardy: once someone has been tried for a charge, they cannot be tried a second time.

While this is a longstanding tradition in criminal proceedings, alas there’s a loophole in our Intellectual Property, or IP, law that allows for a kind of double jeopardy, one that endangers the future of medical innovation. Fortunately, as he prepares to retire after years of public service, Sen. Orrin Hatch is seeking to close this loophole.

We need strong IP protections for new medicines, to make sure innovators in the pharmaceutical industry see a return on investment from their massive investments in the development of new treatments. But to ensure drug affordability can trickle down, we encourage generic drug-makers to enter the marketplace with cheaper, copycat medicines at cheaper prices, once the original patents expire.

For years, this process had been governed by 1984’s Hatch-Waxman Act, which has had unusually good results by Washington’s standards. Because Hatch-Waxman streamlined pathways to approve generics, their share of the U.S. drug market has climbed from 19 percent upon passage to 89 percent in 2015. This added competition has saved an estimated $1.7 trillion over the last decade. But Hatch-Waxman also succeeded at protecting innovation: since 2000, over $500 billion has been spent onresearch and development, or R&D.

In short, Hatch-Waxman increased generic competition while preserving the incentive to innovate under sensible IP protections. Generics can challenge drug patents, but they are required to make a strong case. Innovator companies can invest in R&D with confidence, knowing that strong patents will be upheld.

But in 2012, Congress threw a monkey-wrench in the works when it passed the American Invents Act. This was designed to make it easier to push back on what are sometimes called patent trolls in the tech sector by creating a legal process called Inter Partes Review, or IPR, to examine and invalidate bad patents. But it inadvertently provided generic drug companies with a second pathway for challenging pharmaceutical patents.

So now, if patent challengers fail to take a company out in district court under Hatch-Waxman, they can try again using IPR: in essence, “double jeopardy.”

The current system allows generic companies to keep trying to invalidate good IP when there’s no reason for them to be able to do so. When they play these legal games like this, they’re making it even more expensive to develop new lifesaving technologies.

Worse yet, the IPR process favors the patent challenger, because the challenges are cheaper, easier, and unburdened by the same high standards for evidence required by Hatch-Waxman. Under this double jeopardy system, after a drug company can spend billions of dollars developing a new lifesaving drug, they must face the added cost of multiple rounds of patent challenges by generics looking to copy its technology for next to nothing.

There’s no reason for multiple patent challenges — if a challenge is found invalid, why are we letting generic companies shop for a second opinion?

To end this practice, Sen. Hatch and Rep. Bill Flores this week introduced a bill to eliminate frivolous repeat challenges so companies making multibillion-dollar R&D investments can trust the consistent rule of law over years or decades. If this bill becomes law, legal challenges to pharmaceutical patents would have to pick one challenge: the courts or IPR. They couldn’t try both.

While it’s easy (and a bit lazy) to criticize our for-profit health care system, it’s to credit for the last 100 years of medical progress. America creates about half of the world’s new drugs every year, new medicines that extend lives, improve quality of life, and curtail more expensive treatments. If smart, hard-working people can no longer make money creating new drugs, they’ll turn to something more reliably profitable, like new flavors of Doritos — and then the new drugs they would have made will never come to be.

Adding to his already great health care legacy, Hatch is doing the right thing by closing this loophole. While it seems exceedingly unlikely that this could be passed during the lame duck session, this legislation is a map for the next Congress. One hopes that Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney will move the ball up the field in 2019, and that Utah’s House members will join along.

Because to solve America’s health problems, we need a sensible, predictable IP framework for our drugmakers. The Hatch-Flores bill is a no-brainer.