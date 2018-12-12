When President Bill Clinton faced impeachment in 1999, an astute senator made this statement:

“This great nation can tolerate a President who makes mistakes. But it cannot tolerate one who makes a mistake and then breaks the law to cover it up. Any other citizen would be prosecuted for these crimes. … Upholding our Constitution — a sacred document that Americans have fought and died for — is more important than any one person, including the President of the United States.”

Nineteen years later, when federal prosecutors in New York implicate President Donald Trump in crimes committed by his former attorney, a senator had this to say:

“OK, but I don't care, all I can say is he's doing a good job as president.”

The first statement was made by Sen. Orrin Hatch. So was the second.

What changed? Apparently, just the sitting president — and the party that the president represented.

Is this really what we’ve come to? A place where partisan politics rule the day, no matter the issue, no matter the cost?

What has happened to our country’s moral compass? This recent flurry of obfuscation, side-stepping and white-washing is symptomatic of the corruption and self-serving politics that we have been repeatedly warned will eventually bring about the complete destruction of our society.

We call upon our government and the citizens of our country to unite under the rule of law and to accept truth as it is revealed. We must not allow truth to be sullied nor lies to be condoned. The great ancient prophet Isaiah had something to say on this matter: “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness.”

It is more important than ever in these unprecedented times that concerned citizens and the politicians who would lead us put politics aside and advocate boldly on behalf of ethical principles that will protect our country and its constitution. Unfortunately, there is a pervasive culture in Washington, D.C., that prioritizes personal and political wins over the interests of the American people at every turn.

Although this kind of abuse of power is not new, it certainly seems to be increasing rather than decreasing, no doubt spurred on by leadership at the very top. But in allowing this pattern of corruption to continue, we are putting at risk the very foundations of our country. Jesus taught in the gospel of Mark, “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” Certainly, this truth applies not only to individuals, but also to political parties and even nations.

We cannot permit the principles enshrined in our Constitution to be destroyed by allowing any party or leader to condone corruption whenever it serves their interests. And we cannot expect this problem to be fixed by those who benefit most from the system. If we are to have any hope of making this country truly great, we must be bold in raising our own voices to declare what is good, what is true and what is right. The fact is that Sen. Hatch was right when he said that a great nation cannot tolerate a president who makes mistakes and then breaks the law to cover it up. That was right then. And it is right now.