West Valley City woman Susan Cox Powell was last seen alive on Dec. 6, 2009. Susan has never been found; West Valley police announced that they considered her disappearance a cold case in 2013.
Her husband, Josh Powell, was considered a person of interest in Susan's disappearance. He was never arrested or charged, but police did search Josh's minivan on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, 2009.
Following is a list of items found in the vehicle during those searches.
Items observed in Josh Powell’s minivan when searched by West Valley City police on Dec. 7, 2009:
- Yamaha E-F 2000 i-S portable inverter/generator
- Blitz 5-gallon plastic gas can (full)
- Electric space heaters (2)
- Blue plastic toboggan
- Blue plastic tarp
- Metal shovel
- Metal rake
- Yellow-bristled broom
- Orange heavy-duty extension cord (2)
- Skilsaw 2.3 horsepower corded circular saw
- Folding hack saw
- Razor box cutter
- Bread knife with broken tip
- Metal crowbar
- Humidifier
- Water pitcher
- Box of disposable nitrile exam gloves
- Plastic tubing
- Green plastic bucket lid
- Green plastic bucket lid wrench
- Slik U6600 camera tripod
- Camera bag
- Queen-size floral print comforter
- Blankets (2)
- Red Scooby-Doo child’s onesie
- Child’s shoes
- Clothing (various items)
- Collapsible window shade/reflectors (2)
- Honey Maid graham crackers (box)
- Hot dog with single slice of bread in baggie
- Pink Motorola cell phone (Susan’s)
- Tote containing various camping supplies
Items in the tote (contained in packaging, unless otherwise noted):
- Rain poncho (2)
- Mylar emergency blanket (5)
- REI towel (2)
- Toothbrush
- Toothbrush covers
- Toilet paper roll (2)
- Stansport tea candle lantern
- LED tent light
- LED keychain light
- Coleman mess kit
- Coleman spoon/knife/fork set (2)
- Coleman salt and pepper shaker
- Coleman keychain thermometer
- Coleman vinyl tablecloth
- Coleman extendable cooking fork (used?)
- Table cloth clamps
- Stansport folding pack grill
- Insulated drink container
- Atwater Carey first-aid kit
- Whistle (2)
- Anti-bacterial soap bottle
- Pocket knife
- Multi-tool (used)
- Leather/suede gloves (used)
- Tent stakes (6)
- Tent whisk and dustpan
- Nylon rope/cord (6, various brands)
- Folding hand trowel
- Marshmallow roasters (2)
- Fire starter sticks (opened)
- Grill lighter
These items were photographed in the Powells' garage on Dec. 8, 2009, in a pile with items that had been in the van on Dec. 7, 2009:
- Pipe wrench (2)
- Stanley ball-peen hammer
- DeWalt DW106 corded power drill with dirty Phillips head bit
- Vermont American Icebit Phillips head drill bits (case)
- Power drill bit holder/extension
- Ridgid portable flashlight
- Ridgid 18-volt power tool battery
- Black&Decker burr mill coffee grinder
- Nylon cam straps
- Cargo netting
- Grill tongs
- Scripto grill lighter
- Box of strike-on-box matches (6)
- 3M disposable respirator mask
- Leather/suede gloves
- Lip balm
- Black metal bracket
- Brown household AC extension cord
-