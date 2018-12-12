West Valley City woman Susan Cox Powell was last seen alive on Dec. 6, 2009. Susan has never been found; West Valley police announced that they considered her disappearance a cold case in 2013.

Her husband, Josh Powell, was considered a person of interest in Susan's disappearance. He was never arrested or charged, but police did search Josh's minivan on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, 2009.

Following is a list of items found in the vehicle during those searches.

Items observed in Josh Powell’s minivan when searched by West Valley City police on Dec. 7, 2009:

Yamaha E-F 2000 i-S portable inverter/generator

Blitz 5-gallon plastic gas can (full)

Electric space heaters (2)

Blue plastic toboggan

Blue plastic tarp

Metal shovel

Metal rake

Yellow-bristled broom

Orange heavy-duty extension cord (2)

Skilsaw 2.3 horsepower corded circular saw

Folding hack saw

Razor box cutter

Bread knife with broken tip

Metal crowbar

Humidifier

Water pitcher

Box of disposable nitrile exam gloves

Plastic tubing

Green plastic bucket lid

Green plastic bucket lid wrench

Slik U6600 camera tripod

Camera bag

Queen-size floral print comforter

Blankets (2)

Red Scooby-Doo child’s onesie

Child’s shoes

Clothing (various items)

Collapsible window shade/reflectors (2)

Honey Maid graham crackers (box)

Hot dog with single slice of bread in baggie

Pink Motorola cell phone (Susan’s)

Tote containing various camping supplies

Items in the tote (contained in packaging, unless otherwise noted):

Rain poncho (2)

Mylar emergency blanket (5)

REI towel (2)

Toothbrush

Toothbrush covers

Toilet paper roll (2)

Stansport tea candle lantern

LED tent light

LED keychain light

Coleman mess kit

Coleman spoon/knife/fork set (2)

Coleman salt and pepper shaker

Coleman keychain thermometer

Coleman vinyl tablecloth

Coleman extendable cooking fork (used?)

Table cloth clamps

Stansport folding pack grill

Insulated drink container

Atwater Carey first-aid kit

Whistle (2)

Anti-bacterial soap bottle

Pocket knife

Multi-tool (used)

Leather/suede gloves (used)

Tent stakes (6)

Tent whisk and dustpan

Nylon rope/cord (6, various brands)

Folding hand trowel

Marshmallow roasters (2)

Fire starter sticks (opened)

Grill lighter

These items were photographed in the Powells' garage on Dec. 8, 2009, in a pile with items that had been in the van on Dec. 7, 2009: