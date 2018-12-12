1 of 3
West Valley City, Utah police
West Valley police located these unused camping supplies in Josh Powell's minivan on the night of Dec. 7, 2009. Detectives later seized the items from Powell's home using a search warrant.
West Valley City woman Susan Cox Powell was last seen alive on Dec. 6, 2009. Susan has never been found; West Valley police announced that they considered her disappearance a cold case in 2013.

Her husband, Josh Powell, was considered a person of interest in Susan's disappearance. He was never arrested or charged, but police did search Josh's minivan on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, 2009.

Following is a list of items found in the vehicle during those searches.

Items observed in Josh Powell’s minivan when searched by West Valley City police on Dec. 7, 2009:

  • Yamaha E-F 2000 i-S portable inverter/generator
  • Blitz 5-gallon plastic gas can (full)
  • Electric space heaters (2)
  • Blue plastic toboggan
  • Blue plastic tarp
  • Metal shovel
  • Metal rake
  • Yellow-bristled broom
  • Orange heavy-duty extension cord (2)
  • Skilsaw 2.3 horsepower corded circular saw
  • Folding hack saw
  • Razor box cutter
  • Bread knife with broken tip
  • Metal crowbar
  • Humidifier
  • Water pitcher
  • Box of disposable nitrile exam gloves
  • Plastic tubing
  • Green plastic bucket lid
  • Green plastic bucket lid wrench
  • Slik U6600 camera tripod
  • Camera bag
  • Queen-size floral print comforter
  • Blankets (2)
  • Red Scooby-Doo child’s onesie
  • Child’s shoes
  • Clothing (various items)
  • Collapsible window shade/reflectors (2)
  • Honey Maid graham crackers (box)
  • Hot dog with single slice of bread in baggie
  • Pink Motorola cell phone (Susan’s)
  • Tote containing various camping supplies

Items in the tote (contained in packaging, unless otherwise noted):

  • Rain poncho (2)
  • Mylar emergency blanket (5)
  • REI towel (2)
  • Toothbrush
  • Toothbrush covers
  • Toilet paper roll (2)
  • Stansport tea candle lantern
  • LED tent light
  • LED keychain light
  • Coleman mess kit
  • Coleman spoon/knife/fork set (2)
  • Coleman salt and pepper shaker
  • Coleman keychain thermometer
  • Coleman vinyl tablecloth
  • Coleman extendable cooking fork (used?)
  • Table cloth clamps
  • Stansport folding pack grill
  • Insulated drink container
  • Atwater Carey first-aid kit
  • Whistle (2)
  • Anti-bacterial soap bottle
  • Pocket knife
  • Multi-tool (used)
  • Leather/suede gloves (used)
  • Tent stakes (6)
  • Tent whisk and dustpan
  • Nylon rope/cord (6, various brands)
  • Folding hand trowel
  • Marshmallow roasters (2)
  • Fire starter sticks (opened)
  • Grill lighter

These items were photographed in the Powells' garage on Dec. 8, 2009, in a pile with items that had been in the van on Dec. 7, 2009:

  • Pipe wrench (2)
  • Stanley ball-peen hammer
  • DeWalt DW106 corded power drill with dirty Phillips head bit
  • Vermont American Icebit Phillips head drill bits (case)
  • Power drill bit holder/extension
  • Ridgid portable flashlight
  • Ridgid 18-volt power tool battery
  • Black&Decker burr mill coffee grinder
  • Nylon cam straps
  • Cargo netting
  • Grill tongs
  • Scripto grill lighter
  • Box of strike-on-box matches (6)
  • 3M disposable respirator mask
  • Leather/suede gloves
  • Lip balm
  • Black metal bracket
  • Brown household AC extension cord

