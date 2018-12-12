MILLCREEK — A naked man was found dead near a popular trail on Wednesday.

But as of Wednesday afternoon, police had not identified the man nor determined how he died.

The body was discovered about 7:30 a.m. by a man walking his dog near Big Cottonwood Regional Park, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray. The man's dog went a short distance off the trail into some trees near 1590 E. 4250 South. That's where the man's body was found, she said.

Investigators believe the man was between 50 to 70 years old, but had not been able to identify him as of Wednesday. Police searched the surrounding area where the body was found, but did not find any clothes or identification or any other artifacts that may have belonged to the man, Gray said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there had been no reports of a missing person who matched the man's description, she said.

There were no obvious signs of trauma on the man or anything that would indicate how he died, Gray said. The body was taken to the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The death is considered suspicious and being treated as a homicide investigation until detectives can find evidence that suggests he died by other means, she said.