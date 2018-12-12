SALT LAKE CITY — The Bureau of Land Management will hold a meeting of the Utah Resource Advisory Council and the Recreation Resource Advisory Council on Thursday, Jan. 10, and Friday, Jan. 11.

The councils are sounding boards for BLM initiatives, regulatory proposals and policy changes.

The public is welcome to attend the meetings at the BLM office, 440 W. 200 South, Suite 500. The meetings will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 10, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Planned agenda items include an update from the state BLM director, planning efforts for the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears national monuments, issues in Washington County, recreation fee proposals and other updates.

A half-hour public comment period will begin at 1 p.m. on Jan. 11. Depending on the number of people wishing to comment and time available, the amount of time for individual oral comments may be limited.