SALT LAKE CITY — Experts have scrutinized a pair of videos showing the alleged destruction of an arch and hoodoos in Utah, and the results are in.

The videos that began circulating the web late last week showing an exploding rock arch and a crumbling pair of hoodoos are "more than likely computer generated, and therefore, fake," according to a news release from the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

The Intermountain West Regional Computer Forensics Lab in Salt Lake City reviewed the videos and determined that the explosions are phony, officials said.

Employees from the Utah Department of Natural Resources, law enforcement and geologists also reviewed the videos and weren't able to identify either of the videos' locations.

Authorities also haven't received investigative leads or information from the public about the videos, according to the release.

Although the videos were determined to be fake, the department reminded the community that "many of Utah's natural resources are damaged from careless and irresponsible acts of vandalism and destruction."

"These acts include spray painting over rock art, carving into sandstone and outright destroying natural rock formation. In these cases, those involved are demonstrating poor judgement and disrespect," officials said.

"We hope those visiting our beautiful public lands appreciate and enjoy the natural scenery Utah has to offer and realize their responsibility as stewards to protect it."

Anyone who sees such acts of vandalism on public lands is asked to report it the appropriate land management agency.

"Enjoy it. Don't destroy it," officials said.