HERRIMAN — Principal Mike Kochevar got to check off a couple more boxes on his teeming to-do list Tuesday night after the Jordan School District Board of Education voted to name its newest high school Mountain Ridge and select the Sentinels as its mascot.

"I like it. It's a good strong name. I like the sound of it, the Mountain Ridge Sentinels. It's something we can rally around, for sure," he said.

Sentinels was the community's top choice, according to surveys.

The school, under construction on 60 acres at 14100 S. Autumn Crest Blvd., which is about 4400 West in Herriman, is expected to open next fall by the start of the 2019-20 school year. Earlier, scarlet red, gray and white were selected as school colors.

Jordan School District Construction of the newly named Mountain Ridge High School is underway on some 60 acres at 14100 S. Autumn Crest Blvd in Herriman. The Jordan School District Board of Education voted Tuesday to name the school and select the Sentinel as its mascot. The school is expected to open in time for the 2019-20 school year.

Jordan School District Crews work on Mountain Ridge High School, which is under construction at 14100 S. Autumn Crest Blvd. in Herriman. The school is expected to open in time for the 2019-20 school year. The Jordan School District Board of Education voted Tuesday to name the school and select the Sentinel as its mascot.

The color scheme will adorn the auditorium, school commons and cafeteria and part of the school exterior.

No sooner had the board selected the school's name and mascot, Kochevar was hard at work Wednesday working with a vendor to look at school logos.

For months, Kochevar has been conducting interviews with candidates for teaching, coaching and other staff to support a student body of more than 1,900 students, if all students in the boundary area elect to attend the high school.

"I've done probably 150 interviews and that's probably only 25 staff. It's just beginning," he said.

"It's fun to start thinking about what kind of things that are going to go on in the school, what direction you want to head and the teachers who are going to take you there."

It remains to be seen how many area students who will be entering their senior year elect to enroll in Mountain Ridge or remain at their current high schools.

When Skyridge High School opened in Lehi the fall of 2016, the enrollment at the Alpine School District school was 2,350 students and counting.

But when Farmington High School in Davis County opened earlier this year, it had about 1,500 students enrolled but was expected to grow.

"We'll see how it goes," Kochevar said.

Kochevar said he has hired some of the top coaches in the area, which he believes will be a draw for many students.

Mountain Ridge is approximately 391,000 square feet in size and will serve grades 10 through 12. Kochevar said the school will compete in the Utah High School Activities Association's 5A classification.

Jordan School District spokeswoman Sandy Riesgraf said the construction cost of the new high school is $76 million, which does not include the cost of furnishing the school and equipping it with technology and other fixtures.

No question, the work leading up to the opening of Mountain Ridge High School is mounting, but "it's fun," Kochevar said, explaining that opening a new school is an opportunity few administrators experience in their careers.

"It's a little bit overwhelming and as it gets closer, it's probably going to magnify by 10," he said.

"Put the track shoes on and let's do it."