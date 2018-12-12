SALT LAKE CITY — The word “idiot” started trending Tuesday afternoon because of a congressional hearing of Google chief executive Sundar Pichai, BBC News reports.

What happened: The testimony showed searching the world in Google Images brings up pictures of President Donald Trump, too.

During the hearing, Pichai was asked about whether the search was an example of political bias in the Google algorithms.

In fact, Republican congresswoman Zoe Lofgren asked Pichai why Trump appeared when people searched for “idiot,” which is actually the most-searched-for word in the U.S.

"How would that happen? How does search work so that would occur?" she asked.

J. Scott Applewhite, AP Google CEO Sundar Pichai appears before the House Judiciary Committee to be questioned about the internet giant's privacy security and data collection, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Pichai angered members of a Senate panel in September by declining their invitation to testify about foreign governments' manipulation of online services to sway U.S. political elections.

Pichai said it was based on keyword rankings and based off of 200 factors.

“We provide search today for any time you type in a keyword. We, as Google, have gone out and crawled and stored copies of billions of their pages in our index, and we take the keyword and match it against the pages and rank them based on over 200 signals,” Pichai said, according to The Huffington Post.

He added, “Things like relevance, freshness, popularity, how other people are using it. And based on that, you know, at any given time, we try to find the best results for that query.”

Flashback: According to The Verge, multiple news outlets reported on the Trump-”idiot” connection earlier this year. However, if you search it now, you’ll get stories about why it happened instead.

Don’t forget: Former President George W. Bush suffered from a Google slip-up too. When people typed “miserable failure” into Google, it returned results of the former president, according to The New York Times. Google eventually ended the link.