Madeline Cole and Talmage Sanders build a snowman named Harold in Liberty Park after a fast-moving snowstorm hit the Salt Lake Valley on Wednesday, dumping several inches of snow and snarling the morning commute. As of 11 a.m., the Utah Highway Patrol reported troopers responded to a total of 98 crashes in Salt Lake and Utah counties since 6 a.m. The storm was forecasted to drop 1 to 3 inches of snow throughout northern Utah valleys, 3 to 5 inches on the benches and more in the mountains. According to the National Weather Service, Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s, respectively.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News University of Utah students walk through the snow near the Marriott Library in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Madeline Cole puts a nose on Harold the snowman in Liberty Park after a fast-moving snowstorm hit the Salt Lake Valley on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.

