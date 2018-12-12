SALT LAKE CITY — Why have roads paved in gold when you can have roads paved in chocolate?

What happened: A leak at a chocolate factory in Germany caused milk chocolate to flow freely onto the street outside late Monday night.

According to the Associated Press, approximately one ton of molten chocolate spilled out of a storage tank at the DreiMeister chocolate factory. After running out of the factory and onto the cold pavement, the chocolate quickly solidified.

Reuters reported that the chocolate covered approximately 108 square feet.

Twenty-five firefighters were called in to clean up the mess “with shovels, warm water and roofer burners,” according to the German news outlet Welt. Other news outlets reported that torches were used to clean the mess.

If the spill had happened closer to Christmas, “that would have been a catastrophe,” DreiMeister’s boss Markus Luckey said, according to the Associated Press.

"Despite this heartbreaking incident, it is unlikely that a chocolate-free Christmas is imminent in Werl," the fire department said in a statement, as reported by Insider.

This isn’t the first chocolate spill to happen in 2018.

Back in March, Herb Scribner of the Deseret News reported on a truck full of liquid chocolate that overturned on a highway in Poland.