SOUTH SALT LAKE — The Granite School District is currently taking applications for kindergartners for its dual language immersion program.

All eligible applications received before Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 4 p.m. will be placed in the lottery for spaces available in the programs. Parents can apply at graniteschools.org.

Submitting an application does not guarantee placement. Parents may submit an application after the deadline, but the applicant will be placed on a wait list according to the date of application.

Those who do not live in the boundary of the school to which they apply must also submit an open enrollment form to that school before the Feb. 19 deadline. Open enrollment forms are available at any school, and there is a $5 application fee.

For further instructions and more information, log onto the district’s website.