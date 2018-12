WEST JORDAN — High-school age wizards and muggles are invited to a “Harry Potter”-themed Yule Ball at the Viridian Event Center on Friday, Jan. 18.

The formal dance — please wear your wizarding attire — will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Due to limited space, tickets are required. Tickets will be available on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

For more information, log on to the event center’s website at viridiancenter.org.