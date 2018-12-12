SALT LAKE CITY — Need a new suit or dress for prom?

The Salt Lake County Library is sponsoring a Formal Wear Swap on Saturday, Jan. 12.

Between now and Jan. 5, gently used, pre-laundered formal wear can be dropped off at any county library branch. Those who drop off formal wear will receive a one-time fine waiver for up to $5.

Then on Jan. 12, those who dropped off items can select a free, new-to-you outfit at 10 a.m. at the Hunter branch, 4740 W. 4100 South. Doors will open to the general public at 11 a.m.