PARK CITY — A man that prosecutors say was very intoxicated when he tried to shoot his two roommates — firing his handgun until it was empty — now faces a total of 21 charges, including 19 felonies.

Randal Weed Dickinson, 56, of Francis, Summit County, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; 16 counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; carrying a dangerous weapon while intoxicated, a class B misdemeanor; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

On Dec. 9, Dickinson had been "drinking all day and was so drunk that he fell into the Christmas tree" inside a home located near the intersection of state Route 32 and state Route 35 in Francis, according to charging documents

The homeowner, 58, and his son, 33, helped Dickinson into a room to "let him sleep it off," the charges state.

But as they were walking through the kitchen, Dickinson came out of his room and opened fire, according to charging documents. The two men "took cover behind a wall" while one man "felt a bullet pass behind his head as he (was) running and thought he might have been grazed by a bullet," the charges state.

When the gun clip was empty, the father and son tackled Dickinson and held onto him until police arrived. Investigators recovered 16 shell casings, found numberous bullet holes in the kitchen and determined that based on the pattern of the holes, Dickinson "was tracking and firing" at the father and son, the charges state. Additional loaded clips were found in Dickinson's room, according to the charges.

In 2016, Dickinson was convicted of an amended charge of attempted aggravated assault and intoxication for a confrontation with another man, according to court records. He was also convicted of aggravated assault and unlawful detention in 2007.

Prosecutors have requested that bail be set at $500,000.