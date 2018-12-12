HERRIMAN — The new high school in Herriman has a new name and mascot, and it will fit right in with Mountain View, Mountain Crest, Maple Mountain, Northridge, Skyridge and Ridgeline.

Welcome the Mountain Ridge Sentinels to the club.

After a public polling process, the Jordan School District chose Mountain Ridge over Blackridge and selected Sentinels over Bulls and Raptors. The school colors will be scarlet red, gray and white.

Mountain Ridge High, located north of the Real Salt Lake practice facility just east of the Mountain View Corridor (about 14000 South), will be completed in time for the 2019-20 school year.

The Sentinels will participate in Class 5A athletics and activities in Region 7 with Alta, Jordan, Lehi, Mountain View, Orem, Timpanogos and Timpview.

The school's logo is expected to be created and released by the end of 2018.