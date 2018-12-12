SALT LAKE CITY — The CW might have just teased a major crossover comic book event for its network.

What’s going: In the closing minutes of “Elseworlds,” a crossover event of the Arrowverse collection of shows seen on The CW, an imprisoned Psycho Pirate warned heroes of an incoming “crisis,” which could be a direct reference to "Crisis on Infinite Earths," a crossover event from the DC Comics, CBR reported.

He said, "worlds will live, worlds will die, and the universe will never be the same."

That line is a direct reference to the tagline of a DC Comics crossover event called "Crisis on Infinite Earths."

See the teaser for the upcoming crossover event below. It’s expected to arrive in fall 2019.

Backstory: The "Crisis on Infinite Earths" was a crossover event in the DC Comics in which a character named Anti-Monitor battled Superman, Supergirl, Batman and the Flash, among several other superheroes, according to Comingsoon.net.

It begins with the character named the Monitor, who watched over the multiverse for years to defend against another villain named the Anti-Monitor, his evil doppelganger, according to IGN.

The Anti-Monitor, like most villains, wanted to wipe out the entire universe. Though he was killed, his plan succeeded and the multiverse shrunk down into one universe.

The superheroes saw several of their friends killed in the event, including Barry Allen, who often dawns the Flash moniker.

Years later, during the "Infinite Crisis" storyline, it was revealed that there's 52 new multiverses with 52 versions of the Monitor watching over everyone.