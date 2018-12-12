SALT LAKE CITY — The longtime head of Ski Utah is convinced that Salt Lake City is going to be picked over Denver to bid for a future Winter Games by the U.S. Olympic Committee on Friday.

"It's a no-brainer. We've got this great spot and we're ready to go," Nathan Rafferty, the ski industry organization's president and CEO, said during a newsmaker breakfast at the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.

But Rafferty said Salt Lake City, host of the 2002 Winter Games, would face some significant challenges if the Olympics return, particularly when it comes to air quality.

"The one thing I am fearful of and I know is coming is a serious look at our air problem. That will be the headline if we don't fix that," he said. "That's a problem for everybody."

Rafferty said Salt Lake City was in a unique position the last time it hosted the Winter Games because of the deadly terrorist attack on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.

"We by and large got a pass on bad media. Patriotism was at an all-time high for the Games," he said. "We are not going to get a pass this year if this happens. We've got to take care of some of these issues, and No. 1 is air."

The Colorado Springs-based USOC is set to discuss naming an American bid city at a closed-door board meeting on Friday and announce its decision sometime that afternoon.

Both Salt Lake City and Denver are in the running since Reno-Tahoe dropped out after an accelerated bid process was announced that included a site visit by USOC officials and polling to gauge community support.

Yet to be determined is which Winter Games the USOC would bid for, although 2030 is most likely. Next year, the International Olympic Committee will choose the site of the 2026 Winter Games.

Stockholm, Sweden, along with Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy, are competing for 2026, although there has been concern that those cities could join others that have had to pull out of the running because of a lack of backing.

The USOC has said there's no interest in 2026 because Los Angeles has already been selected to host the 2028 Summer Games and has domestic sponsorships locked up through that date. But Rafferty said Salt Lake City could do it.

"We could host the Olympics next year. I mean, you could make it happen," he said at the breakfast. "In a landscape where there are Olympic cities that are backing out on almost a weekly basis, it seems like we're the ones with our hand in the air."