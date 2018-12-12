SALT LAKE CITY — An early Christmas present has arrived for Utah Jazz fans.

Although photos of the Jazz’s Earned Edition green uniforms previously leaked last week via social media, the team has now revealed official images of the jerseys.

Utah will debut the uniforms on court for the first time during their Christmas Day showdown against the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 25 at Vivint Arena.

“It’s an honor to play on Christmas Day and we’re excited for the opportunity to wear the Nike NBA Earned Edition uniforms for the first time,” said Bart Sharp, senior vice president of marketing for the Utah Jazz. “The uniforms feature our traditional green shading with white and gold accents in a modern design and style. We hope the fans enjoy them as well as our entire collection of six jerseys this season.”

👀 the schedule for our Earned Edition greens 🗓 pic.twitter.com/rtar7WpL0r — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 12, 2018

The Jazz are scheduled to wear them for 11 regular season games this season, including six times at home and five on the road — plus twice on national television.

It is one of six jerseys options joining the white Association, blue Icon, gold Statement, gradient City, Classic purple and now Earned green lineup.

Fans can purchase the Earned edition jerseys at the Utah Jazz Team Store on Dec. 19 as the Jazz are playing on Christmas for the first time since 1997.

The Earned edition uniform features gold, green and white while following the design of the gold Statement edition jerseys and are reserved for teams that reached the playoffs last season.