SALT LAKE CITY — People in Tennessee were a little surprised by an earthquake that rattled the state Wednesday morning.

What happened: As USA Today reported, a magnitude 4.4 earthquake rocked the Southern state at around 4:14 a.m. ET near Decatur, Tennessee, which is about 150 miles away from Nashville.

There were no serious injuries or reported deaths.

An aftershock, which measured a magnitude 3.3, was felt 13 minutes later.

People in northern Georgia even felt the shake, according to WXIA.

The earthquake was the second-strongest on record for eastern Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service.

This morning's M4.4 earthquake near Decatur is the second strongest on record in East TN, according to the USGS. The strongest was a M4.7 near Maryville in 1973. #earthquake — NWS Morristown (@NWSMorristown) December 12, 2018

Residents shared confusion about the earthquake on Twitter.

When you realize what you just felt was really an #earthquake...



Here's what we know: https://t.co/IcQdi8Ckje pic.twitter.com/AqQBDD3Gln — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) December 12, 2018

I’m so thankful for twitter so I don’t have to feel crazy and I can confirm other people indeed felt an #earthquake — Amber Lynn (@alyttlewriting) December 12, 2018

I just realized I have no idea what to do during an #earthquake besides standing there like whoaaa pic.twitter.com/diFAi00l53 — MR O' (@CoverMeimGoinN) December 12, 2018

Am I tripping or are we having an #earthquake right now??? — Maurice P. Kerry (@MauricePKerry) December 12, 2018

People in Georgia even felt the quake.

Confirmed: A Magnitude 4.4 #earthquake - 11km NNE of Decatur, Tennessee.



We felt this in Atlanta. https://t.co/9QpWLw4Ci9 — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) December 12, 2018

I'm so glad Twitter exists so I could confirm that we just had an earthquake and it wasn't me just losing my mind here in suburban Atlanta #earthquake — Rachel Rothstein (@rachroth1229) December 12, 2018

Yes, we felt it, too! We're working to confirm if there was an #earthquake in Georgia just now. Watch Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:30 a.m. — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) December 12, 2018

I just learned that I have absolutely NO IDEA about how to be safe during an #earthquake. I just stayed in bed, like a wide eyed idiot. Is this supposed to happen in #atlanta?!? — charlotte sale (@thefrywhisperer) December 12, 2018

BREAKING: We are looking into what believes to have been an #Earthquake in GA! — 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) December 12, 2018

Did you feel that #earthquake Georgia? — Vinnie Politan (@VinniePolitan) December 12, 2018

Did anyone else feel that? Getting calls about a possible #earthquake in the Atlanta area. We felt shaking here at the station. Getting calls from Cobb, Decatur, etc. — Ashley Homrich (@AshleyWSBTV) December 12, 2018