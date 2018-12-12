SALT LAKE CITY — People in Tennessee were a little surprised by an earthquake that rattled the state Wednesday morning.Comment on this story
What happened: As USA Today reported, a magnitude 4.4 earthquake rocked the Southern state at around 4:14 a.m. ET near Decatur, Tennessee, which is about 150 miles away from Nashville.
- There were no serious injuries or reported deaths.
- An aftershock, which measured a magnitude 3.3, was felt 13 minutes later.
- People in northern Georgia even felt the shake, according to WXIA.
- The earthquake was the second-strongest on record for eastern Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service.
Residents shared confusion about the earthquake on Twitter.