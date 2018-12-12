Screenshot, Twitter
People in Tennessee were a little surprised by an earthquake that rattled the state Wednesday morning.
Related Link

SALT LAKE CITY — People in Tennessee were a little surprised by an earthquake that rattled the state Wednesday morning.

Comment on this story

What happened: As USA Today reported, a magnitude 4.4 earthquake rocked the Southern state at around 4:14 a.m. ET near Decatur, Tennessee, which is about 150 miles away from Nashville.

  • There were no serious injuries or reported deaths.
  • An aftershock, which measured a magnitude 3.3, was felt 13 minutes later.
  • People in northern Georgia even felt the shake, according to WXIA.
  • The earthquake was the second-strongest on record for eastern Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents shared confusion about the earthquake on Twitter.

People in Georgia even felt the quake.

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment