SALT LAKE CITY — It may be cold outside, but thanks to Krispy Kreme, you and your friends can warm up with 24 doughnuts and it’s a steal of a deal.
What’s happening: This Wednesday, Dec. 12, you can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for only $1 after you buy a dozen.
- According to Business Insider, the doughnuts are offered for Krispy Kreme’s “Day of the Dozens” promotion. Get it? Because Wednesday’s date is 12/12? Clever.
- Delish reported that customers will first have to purchase a box of 12 doughnuts to qualify for the offer, then they can add a dozen original glazed doughnuts to their order for just a dollar extra.
- Customers can cash in on the deal twice. So if you wanted to, you could actually get 48 doughnuts for super cheap, per Today.
- According to Today, a regular dozen of Krispy Kreme doughnuts is about $9 to $11, but some locations sell them for as cheap as $7.
- This means that you can get 24 doughnuts today for anywhere between $8 and $12.
- Business Insider reported that the store typically runs the dollar dozen promotion twice each year. The first time is in July for Krispy Kreme’s birthday, the second is in December.