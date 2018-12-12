SALT LAKE CITY — It may be cold outside, but thanks to Krispy Kreme, you and your friends can warm up with 24 doughnuts and it’s a steal of a deal.

What’s happening: This Wednesday, Dec. 12, you can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for only $1 after you buy a dozen.

According to Business Insider, the doughnuts are offered for Krispy Kreme’s “Day of the Dozens” promotion. Get it? Because Wednesday’s date is 12/12? Clever.