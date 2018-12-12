BOUNTIFUL — A Bountiful man accused of possessing hundreds of images of child pornography and voyeuristic videos taken of young children at Lagoon is facing multiple felony charges.

Jonathan Michael Pulsipher, 44, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

From September through November "several federal and state agents working undercover online received hundreds of child pornography images from defendant's IP address," according to charging documents.

Investigators served a search warrant at Pulsipher's home on Dec. 5 where they found child porn on his computers as well as "voyeuristic videos of children in a public place," the charges state.

According to a Davis County Jail report filed when Pulsipher was arrested, investigators stated they could trace porn being downloaded by Pulsipher's IP address since at least August. He told detectives that "he has had the problem since he was in his 20s. There agents located many images and videos of child pornography," the report states.

Police also noted in the report that they found "3 hours of voyeuristic video taken at Lagoon, in Davis County. The video consists of following girls around ages 3 and up."

Bail was set at $50,000.