Surrounded by her family Rep. Mia Love talks about election results in the 4th Congressional District at the Utah Republican Party offices in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Dec. 12.

There's a reason why inviting your ex to Christmas might be a good idea. Read more.

Utah Rep. Mia Love said Tuesday that President Donald Trump “obviously” doesn’t understand the Republican Party’s issues with minority women. Read more.

Bail was denied for a Utah man accused of killing a code enforcement officer after receiving notices to clean up his yard. Read more.

The Haddock twins overcome adversity to embody what is perhaps BYU volleyball's biggest strength. Read more.

Videos show exploding rock arch and hoodoos in Utah. Are they real or a hoax? Read more.

Salt Lake City Council votes to give themselves a nearly $10,000 pay bump. Read more.

Utah patients are upset at surprise medical bills. Hospitals and insurers at odds over who is to blame. Read more.

A look at our most-read stories:

What’s new in Utah politics

A look at national headlines

  • Conservative Party calls for vote of no confidence to oust Prime Minister Theresa May | The Washington Post
  • Strasbourg shooting: Terror suspect 'may have crossed into Germany' after Christmas market shooting | The Telegraph
  • Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes Tennessee, Georgia | USA Today
  • California wildfires costs soar past last year's records | NBC News
  • Chinese citizens celebrate after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is released in Canada | USA Today
