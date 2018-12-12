SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Dec. 12.
There's a reason why inviting your ex to Christmas might be a good idea. Read more.
Utah Rep. Mia Love said Tuesday that President Donald Trump “obviously” doesn’t understand the Republican Party’s issues with minority women. Read more.
Bail was denied for a Utah man accused of killing a code enforcement officer after receiving notices to clean up his yard. Read more.
The Haddock twins overcome adversity to embody what is perhaps BYU volleyball's biggest strength. Read more.
Videos show exploding rock arch and hoodoos in Utah. Are they real or a hoax? Read more.
Salt Lake City Council votes to give themselves a nearly $10,000 pay bump. Read more.
Utah patients are upset at surprise medical bills. Hospitals and insurers at odds over who is to blame. Read more.
A look at our most-read stories:
- Marc Lyons ready for final BYU football broadcast as Cougars battle team he faced 50 years ago
- Utes WR Britain Covey shares severity of injury suffered during Pac-12 title game
- Jay Evensen: Why the romaine lettuce recall didn't matter in the first place
- Why Christians may be less enthusiastic about a more diverse Congress
- Polygamous group lets go of sprawling worship center along Utah border
What's new in Utah politics
- Sen. Orrin Hatch brushes off allegations that Trump was involved in crimes
- 'I'm in': Retiring state Sen. Jim Dabakis joins 2019 race for Salt Lake City mayor
- Ranchers reveling in Trump's proposed rollback of water regulations
- 3 ask Utah Supreme Court to let Utahns vote on Prop. 2 compromise
A look at national headlines
- Conservative Party calls for vote of no confidence to oust Prime Minister Theresa May | The Washington Post
- Strasbourg shooting: Terror suspect 'may have crossed into Germany' after Christmas market shooting | The Telegraph
- Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes Tennessee, Georgia | USA Today
- California wildfires costs soar past last year's records | NBC News
- Chinese citizens celebrate after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is released in Canada | USA Today