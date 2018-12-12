SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Dec. 12.

There's a reason why inviting your ex to Christmas might be a good idea. Read more.

Utah Rep. Mia Love said Tuesday that President Donald Trump “obviously” doesn’t understand the Republican Party’s issues with minority women. Read more.

Bail was denied for a Utah man accused of killing a code enforcement officer after receiving notices to clean up his yard. Read more.

The Haddock twins overcome adversity to embody what is perhaps BYU volleyball's biggest strength. Read more.

Videos show exploding rock arch and hoodoos in Utah. Are they real or a hoax? Read more.

Salt Lake City Council votes to give themselves a nearly $10,000 pay bump. Read more.

Utah patients are upset at surprise medical bills. Hospitals and insurers at odds over who is to blame. Read more.

A look at our most-read stories:

What’s new in Utah politics

A look at national headlines