Salt Lake City Stars big man Willie Reed threw down a hard one-handed slam against the Austin Spurs on Tuesday night ...

... and his former Heat teammates were on hand to cheer him on.

Reed played in 71 games (starting five) for the Heat during the 2016-17 season, averaging 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 14.5 minutes. Last season he signed with the Los Angeles Clippers before being sent to Detroit in the Blake Griffin deal. He was traded just 10 days later with a second-round pick to the Chicago Bulls for Jameer Nelson. The Bulls waived him soon after, and he was added to the G-League draft player pool, where the Stars selected him No. 1.

Reed led the Stars with 17 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the 108-102 loss. Grayson Allen made 4 of 8 3-pointers, and Georges Niang dropped in 17 as well. Both Jazz players were sent down to the Stars earlier in the day.