In the category of "in case you missed it," Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert on Monday night nearly made a scorers table the victim of his wrath for the second time in four days.

After getting ejected just 2:47 into last Thursday's Jazz win over the Houston Rockets when he swiped the scorer's table after picking up his second foul, the same thing nearly happened Monday in Utah's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This time, with 6:15 remaining in the first quarter, the Frenchman was called for his second foul, and a camera caught him winding up to hit the scorers table as he went to the bench, but he stopped himself before making the swing.

Rudy Gobert with the best pump fake of the season 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GACCXdHoBy — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 11, 2018

After the game, Gobert said in regard to fouls being called on him, "So if I gotta do justice myself, I’m gonna do justice myself. And it’s gonna get ugly. Hopefully I don’t have to do that. I just want to play basketball.”

He also made an interesting post on his Instagram story postgame.

Rudy Gobert posted this on his Insta story pic.twitter.com/N0GQldXUSE — Ryan McDonald (@ryanwmcdonald) December 11, 2018

On a perhaps happier note for Jazz fans, last week CBS Sports' Reid Forgrave wrote a long feature detailing the "marriage" between Donovan Mitchell and Salt Lake City.

Much of the piece details things that have been told many times about Mitchell, although some unique people such as Clint Betts, the executive director of Silicon Slopes, and Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski, are quoted.

The piece is probably best summarized, however, through this quote from Mitchell: "What's special about Salt Lake, it's a small, tight-knit, close community," he said. "I'm not here to be a big-market guy. That's not what I am. I've never been the top dog. I've always been the underdog. And that's why I relate so much to Utah, because we're underdogs, we're overlooked, kind of thought of as an afterthought. So when you come in and play us and we work hard, it's like, oh — that's when we hit you."

Grayson Allen and Georges Niang played for the Salt Lake City Stars again on Tuesday night, and they had an interesting handshake during starting lineup introductions.