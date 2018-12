Follow the links for stories and lists of the entire 2018 Deseret News All-State Football Team.

Mr. Football Puka Nacua has a long list of accolades. His late father saw it all coming several years ago

Deseret News football MVPs

6A All-State Team

5A All-State Team

4A All-State Team

3A All-State Team

2A All-State Team

1A All-State Team