"SAVING SUPPER," by Debbie G. Harmon, Covenant Communications, $15.99, 160 pages

Debbie G. Harmon wrote "Saving Supper" to help families more efficiently plan their meals to save money and enjoy dinner together. The cookbook starts with some basic money-saving tips, basic food and vitamin nutrition information and tips on stocking the pantry.

Provided by Covenant Communications Debbie G. Harman is the author of "Saving Supper."

After that, there are six different food categories for the recipes: Meats and Potatoes, Beans and Legumes, Soups and Stews, Pasta and Rice, Fruit and Vegetables and Breads and Grains. Each of these categories has money-saving tips and nutrition information at the beginning, followed by recipes and a page for readers to write notes or recipes.

Harmon's clip art, along with various fonts and religious quotes, add beauty to the book. The artwork gives the book an old-time beauty and country feel. Drawbacks are the lack of photographs of the food, the frequent use of a font that looks like cursive, and specific prices listed in the money-saving tip sections that aren't guaranteed for all readers.

Harmon has written many cookbooks, illustrated children's novels and designed clip art. She went to Snow College to study art and met her husband, Ken, while there. They have four children and live in Manti in a house over a hundred years old.

Jennifer Autry Shepherd's Pie in a bread bowl is in "Saving Supper" by Debbie G. Harman.

Shepherd's Pie

1 pound ground beef

1 onion, chopped

4 carrots, peeled and sliced

1 cup beef or chicken broth

2 cups frozen peas

3-4 cups leftover mashed potatoes

Brown ground beef, onion and carrots in a large skillet over medium high heat. Drain fat. Spread mixture in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Stir in broth and frozen peas.

Spread mashed potatoes over meat mixture. Crosshatch top with fork.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until golden on top.

Variations: Replace frozen peas with a 15-ounce can of green beans, drained. Replace fresh carrots and frozen peas with 12-ounce bag of frozen vegetables.

— "Saving Supper," by Debbie G. Harmon