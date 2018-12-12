I have two daughters who, from a very young age, have demonstrated a seemingly innate ability to flip, twirl, tumble and whip in all directions and heights. Put them on a tumble mat and they will go for days without getting tired. Put them on a bouncy trampoline and you'll see a graceful rendition of floating backflips, twists and front tucks that will inspire you. Give them a hardwood floor, grass or even cement as their launching pads, and walkovers, handsprings and tucks will be abundant.

As their mother, it brings me so much joy to watch them in action. However, there is just one problem: finding an avenue to hone those skills.

Unlike their mom, my girls are not the competitive type. Going up against other children their age to see who’s best creates anxiety and stress and is the antithesis of motivation. I found this out the hard way when I placed them on a competitive tumbling team. As they prepared for competition, their desire to do any sort of flip completely dissipated, and they even began to lose confidence and ability to do things that were once so simple.

In an effort to keep my girls going in a positive direction, I thought cheerleading might be a good fit. I was very aware of the athletic strength, carefully honed skill and dedication it took to demonstrate skills in both tumbling and stunts, not to mention being able to work as a team and perform in front of an audience. What I soon found was that there was one skill my daughters lacked, and quite frankly would be unable to be taught, either: peppiness.

Unfortunately, much like their mother, showing excitement and facial expressions in front of a captive audience is something that is not only against our nature, but it makes us giggle uncontrollably. It is a coping mechanism for being embarrassed, and it ain’t going away anytime soon.

So, here I was, left with two very talented daughters who had nowhere to hone their athletic ability. No competitions. No team. And as an athlete, I felt completely lost as to where to go.

A few years ago, however, my oldest daughter expressed a desire to try out for a school play. With no acting ability under her belt, not to mention the difficulty to show expressions that are not her own, I was worried for her. To my surprise, however, she made the play as part of an ensemble. And as part of that ensemble, she was able to show her tumbling skills in musical and dance pieces throughout the play.

I may be biased, but she stole the show. And several performances later — for both of my daughters — we have now found a place to showcase their athletic ability in the wonderful world of the performing arts.

And this athlete mom couldn't be happier.